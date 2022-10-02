FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Has $18.61 Million Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 1,564.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 141,117 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 132,641 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Value ETF makes up 0.8% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Darrow Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. Heritage Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Winch Advisory Services LLC raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 96.5% in the 1st quarter. Winch Advisory Services LLC now owns 222 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Value ETF Stock Down 1.2 %

Shares of Vanguard Value ETF stock opened at $123.48 on Friday. Vanguard Value ETF has a 1 year low of $123.27 and a 1 year high of $151.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average price of $138.91.

Vanguard Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

