FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $24.76 Million in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 515,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,760,000. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF accounts for about 1.0% of FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Level Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $92,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF by 447.5% during the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 1,933 shares in the last quarter. Finally, C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $183,000.

Get Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF alerts:

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Stock Performance

Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF stock opened at $46.52 on Friday. Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $46.11 and a 52-week high of $64.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.69 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $51.89.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional U.S. Small Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.