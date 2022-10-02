FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Invests $6.80 Million in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAU – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 257,143 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,796,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Asset Dedication LLC bought a new position in shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $142,000. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Finally, Five Oceans Advisors bought a new stake in Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000.

Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $25.15 on Friday. Dimensional US Core Equity Market ETF has a one year low of $25.11 and a one year high of $33.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.53.

