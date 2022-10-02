FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 183,238 Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October (NYSEARCA:POCT – Get Rating) in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 183,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,143,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new position in Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $103,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October by 27.6% during the 1st quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 5,040 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the period. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $202,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October during the 1st quarter worth approximately $210,000.

Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA POCT opened at $28.63 on Friday. Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – October has a 12 month low of $27.50 and a 12 month high of $30.55. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $29.06 and a 200-day moving average of $29.04.

