FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 1,791 Shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH)

FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC lowered its stake in shares of Amphenol Co. (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 46,261 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,791 shares during the period. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Amphenol were worth $2,978,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of APH. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 7.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 69,178,983 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $5,212,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,495,813 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 43,858,502 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,304,738,000 after purchasing an additional 628,117 shares during the last quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 10.9% during the 1st quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 10,604,790 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $799,071,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,221 shares during the last quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 8,799,130 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $663,014,000 after purchasing an additional 45,937 shares during the last quarter. Finally, WCM Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Amphenol by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 7,236,250 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $545,251,000 after purchasing an additional 138,170 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amphenol news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total value of $9,447,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jean-Luc Gavelle sold 122,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.44, for a total transaction of $9,447,680.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Lance E. D’amico sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.93, for a total value of $1,538,600.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 25,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,977,101. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Amphenol Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of APH opened at $66.96 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $39.83 billion, a PE ratio of 23.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $74.63 and a 200 day moving average of $71.41. Amphenol Co. has a 52-week low of $61.67 and a 52-week high of $88.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.65, a current ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Amphenol (NYSE:APH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The electronics maker reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by $0.07. Amphenol had a return on equity of 27.28% and a net margin of 15.00%. The company had revenue of $3.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.94 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share. Amphenol’s revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amphenol Co. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Amphenol Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 20th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 19th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.19%. Amphenol’s payout ratio is 27.97%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

APH has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised shares of Amphenol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. Cowen reduced their target price on shares of Amphenol from $80.00 to $73.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Amphenol from $88.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Amphenol from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $83.00 target price for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.44.

About Amphenol

Amphenol Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, primarily designs, manufactures, and markets electrical, electronic, and fiber optic connectors in the United States, China, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Harsh Environment Solutions, Communications Solutions, and Interconnect and Sensor Systems.

