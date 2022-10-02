Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT) Now Covered by B. Riley

B. Riley initiated coverage on shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust (NYSE:FBRT – Get Rating) in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s Q3 2022 earnings at $0.31 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.34 EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at $0.40 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.43 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.44 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.69 EPS.

Separately, JMP Securities lowered shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, August 18th.

Shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock opened at $10.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.38, a current ratio of 110.58 and a quick ratio of 110.58. The firm has a market cap of $902.31 million, a P/E ratio of -3.52 and a beta of 1.35. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94. Franklin BSP Realty Trust has a fifty-two week low of $10.34 and a fifty-two week high of $17.74.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be paid a $0.355 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $1.42 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 13.18%. Franklin BSP Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently -46.41%.

In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $11.77 per share, with a total value of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,310. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,700 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $19.82 per share, with a total value of $73,334.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $73,334. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Buford H. Ortale purchased 3,000 shares of Franklin BSP Realty Trust stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $11.77 per share, for a total transaction of $35,310.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $35,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its stake in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 16,682 shares of the company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 4,296 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust by 45.3% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 28,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $401,000 after purchasing an additional 8,942 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $385,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new position in Franklin BSP Realty Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $141,000. 55.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Franklin BSP Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate finance company, originates, acquires, and manages a portfolio of commercial real estate debt secured by properties located in the United States. The company also originates conduit loans; and invests in commercial real estate securities, as well as owns real estate acquired through foreclosure and deed in lieu of foreclosure, and purchased for investment.

