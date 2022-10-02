Freedom Day Solutions LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC grew its position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,041 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 574 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $1,330,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in EOG. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 6,028 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $719,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% during the first quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,411 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 1.1% in the first quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 10,269 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $1,224,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC raised its position in EOG Resources by 14.5% in the first quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 965 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in EOG Resources by 23.7% in the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 662 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 127 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.30% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Price Performance

EOG Resources stock traded down $1.24 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $111.73. 3,329,314 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,280,267. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $115.35 and its 200-day moving average is $118.37. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $80.67 and a 12 month high of $147.99. The stock has a market cap of $65.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.46, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

EOG Resources ( NYSE:EOG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.74 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.25). EOG Resources had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 32.03%. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.73 earnings per share. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 79.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 17th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 14th. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.69%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.77%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EOG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Bank of America increased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $119.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of EOG Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $164.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Cfra upgraded shares of EOG Resources to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of EOG Resources from $130.00 to $139.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $146.85.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil, and natural gas and natural gas liquids. Its principal producing areas are in New Mexico and Texas in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago. As of December 31, 2021, it had total estimated net proved reserves of 3,747 million barrels of oil equivalent, including 1,548 million barrels (MMBbl) of crude oil and condensate reserves; 829 MMBbl of natural gas liquid reserves; and 8,222 billion cubic feet of natural gas reserves.

