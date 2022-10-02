Freedom Day Solutions LLC Decreases Holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,225 shares of the company’s stock after selling 880 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $1,743,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in TTWO. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter valued at about $513,164,000. Norges Bank bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $183,696,000. DNB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 345.5% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 882,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $135,659,000 after purchasing an additional 684,323 shares during the last quarter. DnB Asset Management AS grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 1,327,648 shares of the company’s stock valued at $162,677,000 after purchasing an additional 445,257 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 81.3% during the 1st quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 919,607 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,380,000 after purchasing an additional 412,456 shares during the last quarter. 95.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $109.00 on Friday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.85 and a 52 week high of $195.82. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $123.65 and a 200 day moving average of $128.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 71.71, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.77.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by ($0.18). Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 8.21%. The firm had revenue of $1,000.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.70 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 3.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on TTWO shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Thursday, June 9th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $139.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $195.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $190.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $167.12.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and T2 Mobile Games names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content, as well as develops brands in other genres, including the LA Noire, Bully, and Manhunt franchises.

