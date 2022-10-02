Freedom Day Solutions LLC Has $1.48 Million Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its stake in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,946 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after selling 456 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $1,476,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 55.7% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 34,212 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $8,694,000 after purchasing an additional 12,245 shares during the last quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. Coastal Bridge Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 36,885 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $9,374,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. CV Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Salesforce in the 4th quarter worth about $280,000. Finally, CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Salesforce by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 199,750 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $50,763,000 after purchasing an additional 6,023 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Salesforce alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CRM. Guggenheim raised shares of Salesforce from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $150.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, September 2nd. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $291.00 to $273.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce from $235.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Salesforce to $200.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $236.84.

Insider Activity

Salesforce Stock Performance

In other news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of Salesforce stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total value of $389,091.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.17, for a total transaction of $389,091.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 27,761,368 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,696,390,624.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,158 shares of company stock worth $12,587,336. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CRM traded down $2.97 on Friday, reaching $143.84. 7,575,618 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,824,976. The company has a fifty day moving average of $168.32 and a 200-day moving average of $176.41. Salesforce, Inc. has a twelve month low of $143.75 and a twelve month high of $311.75. The company has a market capitalization of $143.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 266.37, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.15. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The firm had revenue of $7.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.87 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Wednesday, August 24th that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the CRM provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Salesforce Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Salesforce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Salesforce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.