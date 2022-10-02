Freedom Day Solutions LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC reduced its position in Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,237 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 395 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Celanese were worth $969,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 26,434 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after buying an additional 989 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 44.4% during the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 157,906 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,537,000 after buying an additional 48,584 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management grew its stake in shares of Celanese by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 36,492 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,869,000 after buying an additional 303 shares during the period. PDT Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new stake in shares of Celanese during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Celanese alerts:

Celanese Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of Celanese stock traded up $1.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $90.34. The company had a trading volume of 1,334,305 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,199,780. The company has a market cap of $9.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.04 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $109.02 and its 200-day moving average is $127.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.72. Celanese Co. has a fifty-two week low of $86.71 and a fifty-two week high of $176.50.

Celanese Announces Dividend

Celanese ( NYSE:CE Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $4.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.56 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $2.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.39 billion. Celanese had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 46.75%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Celanese Co. will post 18.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 8th. Investors of record on Monday, July 25th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 22nd. Celanese’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CE has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Celanese to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $180.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Celanese from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, June 16th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Celanese from $171.00 to $144.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $154.20.

Celanese Profile

(Get Rating)

Celanese Corporation, a technology and specialty materials company, manufactures and sells high performance engineered polymers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Engineered Materials, Acetate Tow, and Acetyl Chain. The Engineered Materials segment develops, produces, and supplies specialty polymers for automotive and medical applications, as well as for use in industrial products and consumer electronics.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Celanese Co. (NYSE:CE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Celanese Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celanese and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.