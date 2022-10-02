Freedom Day Solutions LLC Purchases 196 Shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC boosted its position in shares of The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD) by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,830 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 196 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank were worth $251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TD. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 113,432 shares of the bank’s stock worth $8,698,000 after purchasing an additional 9,538 shares during the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 166.8% during the 4th quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 42,339 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,247,000 after purchasing an additional 26,467 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers raised its holdings in Toronto-Dominion Bank by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 9,868 shares of the bank’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 695,952 shares of the bank’s stock worth $53,400,000 after buying an additional 23,774 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of Toronto-Dominion Bank by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 9,747,869 shares of the bank’s stock worth $748,421,000 after buying an additional 462,309 shares during the period. 49.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toronto-Dominion Bank alerts:

Toronto-Dominion Bank Stock Down 1.0 %

Shares of TD traded down $0.64 on Friday, hitting $61.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,616,718 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,639,316. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $65.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.69. The Toronto-Dominion Bank has a fifty-two week low of $58.64 and a fifty-two week high of $86.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.94.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

Toronto-Dominion Bank ( NYSE:TD Get Rating ) (TSE:TD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The bank reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.06. Toronto-Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 16.09% and a net margin of 22.93%. The firm had revenue of $8.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.63 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Toronto-Dominion Bank will post 6.32 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be given a dividend of $0.696 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.54%. This is an increase from Toronto-Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.69. Toronto-Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 44.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TD has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$94.00 to C$95.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Toronto-Dominion Bank from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, August 26th. CIBC decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$100.00 to C$97.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$102.00 to C$106.00 in a research report on Friday, August 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Toronto-Dominion Bank from C$97.00 to C$93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.10.

Toronto-Dominion Bank Profile

(Get Rating)

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Canadian Retail, U.S. Retail, and Wholesale Banking. The company offers personal deposits, such as chequing, savings, and investment products; financing, investment, cash management, international trade, and day-to-day banking services to businesses; and financing options to customers at point of sale for automotive and recreational vehicle purchases.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toronto-Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Rating) (TSE:TD).

Receive News & Ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toronto-Dominion Bank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.