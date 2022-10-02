Freedom Day Solutions LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its position in Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,512 shares of the company’s stock after selling 497 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Bank OZK were worth $432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 45.6% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 6,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $280,000 after purchasing an additional 2,055 shares in the last quarter. Sabal Trust CO acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the second quarter worth about $248,000. Bank of Nova Scotia lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 3.8% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 96,341 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,114,000 after purchasing an additional 3,534 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Bank OZK during the first quarter worth about $625,000. Finally, TCW Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bank OZK by 24.6% during the second quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 329,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,349,000 after purchasing an additional 65,004 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages recently weighed in on OZK. Stephens raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Truist Financial raised their target price on shares of Bank OZK from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 14th. Raymond James cut shares of Bank OZK from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Bank OZK to $54.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Bank OZK from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

Bank OZK Stock Up 0.1 %

Bank OZK stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.56. 754,999 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 700,888. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $40.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.21. The company has a market cap of $4.96 billion, a PE ratio of 9.22 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Bank OZK has a fifty-two week low of $34.79 and a fifty-two week high of $51.39.

Bank OZK (NASDAQ:OZK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The company reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $292.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $285.40 million. Bank OZK had a return on equity of 12.42% and a net margin of 45.73%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Bank OZK will post 4.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bank OZK Company Profile

Bank OZK provides various retail and commercial banking services. It accepts various deposit products, including non-interest-bearing checking, interest bearing transaction, business sweep, savings, money market, individual retirement, and other accounts, as well as time deposits. The company also offers real estate, consumer and business purpose, indirect recreational vehicle and marine, commercial and industrial, government guaranteed, agricultural, small business, homebuilder, and affordable housing loans; business aviation and subscription financing services; and mortgage and other lending products.

