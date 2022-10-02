Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 2,952 Shares of Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC trimmed its stake in Silgan Holdings Inc. (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 48,184 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 2,952 shares during the period. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Silgan were worth $1,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Silgan by 110.6% in the first quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $74,000. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in Silgan by 65.2% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,895 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $88,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $89,000. Finally, Shelton Capital Management acquired a new position in Silgan in the first quarter worth $200,000. 68.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 236,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,201,875.11. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Silgan news, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 11,082 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $518,083.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 225,095 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,523,191.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Robert B. Lewis sold 3,918 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.43, for a total value of $185,830.74. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 236,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,201,875.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 24.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Silgan stock opened at $42.04 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 1.30. Silgan Holdings Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.10 and a 52 week high of $48.61. The firm has a market cap of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.10.

Silgan (NYSE:SLGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.12. Silgan had a return on equity of 26.03% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Silgan Holdings Inc. will post 3.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 1st were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 31st. Silgan’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 19.34%.

Silgan Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells rigid packaging for consumer goods products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Dispensing and Specialty Closures, Metal Containers, and Custom Containers. The Metal Containers segment manufactures and sells steel and aluminum containers for food products, such as pet food, vegetables, soups, proteins, tomato based products, adult nutritional drinks, fruits, and other miscellaneous food products, as well as general line metal containers primarily for chemicals.

