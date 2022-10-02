Freedom Day Solutions LLC Sells 344 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Freedom Day Solutions LLC lowered its holdings in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 16,972 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 344 shares during the quarter. Freedom Day Solutions LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $2,063,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of WMT. TruWealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 11,741 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,427,000 after buying an additional 1,126 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 28.2% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 21,069 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,562,000 after buying an additional 4,635 shares during the last quarter. Parametrica Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Walmart in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $432,000. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 6.2% in the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 71,451 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $8,687,000 after buying an additional 4,141 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KG&L Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 13.3% in the 2nd quarter. KG&L Capital Management LLC now owns 26,310 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,199,000 after buying an additional 3,081 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 31.26% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $130.00 to $155.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 16th. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Walmart from $148.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th. Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Walmart from $180.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. KeyCorp initiated coverage on shares of Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $155.00 target price on the stock. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Walmart from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Walmart currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.41.

In related news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total value of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other Walmart news, EVP John R. Furner sold 4,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.38, for a total transaction of $587,912.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 268,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,038,431.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director S Robson Walton sold 271,043 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.18, for a total transaction of $37,723,764.74. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 285,336,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,713,179,164.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 2,156,499 shares of company stock valued at $297,863,113. 47.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE WMT opened at $129.70 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $132.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $135.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $352.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. Walmart Inc. has a 52 week low of $117.27 and a 52 week high of $160.77.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The retailer reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.17. Walmart had a net margin of 2.36% and a return on equity of 18.95%. The business had revenue of $152.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

