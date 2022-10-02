Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) Shares Purchased by Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC

Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) by 106.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 155,216 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,010 shares during the quarter. Freeport-McMoRan accounts for approximately 1.1% of Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $4,541,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management raised its position in Freeport-McMoRan by 0.7% in the first quarter. Hollencrest Capital Management now owns 27,728 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,379,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 8.6% in the first quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,159 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.7% in the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.0% in the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 5,536 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $275,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 5.4% in the first quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,868 shares of the natural resource company’s stock valued at $292,000 after buying an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. 77.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FCX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research cut Freeport-McMoRan from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $28.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday, July 22nd. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 4th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.00.

Freeport-McMoRan Trading Down 3.0 %

NYSE:FCX traded down $0.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,108,350 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,602,362. The stock has a market cap of $39.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.31, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 2.00. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $51.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.73 and a quick ratio of 1.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $29.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.90.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 21st. The natural resource company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.76 by ($0.18). The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.20 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 20.08% and a return on equity of 22.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.69 EPS for the current year.

Freeport-McMoRan Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 14th will be paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 13th. Freeport-McMoRan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.12%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Ryan Michael Lance acquired 31,000 shares of Freeport-McMoRan stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, with a total value of $988,280.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 32,132 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, Director Ryan Michael Lance bought 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 29th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $31.88 per share, for a total transaction of $988,280.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 32,132 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,024,368.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Sara Grootwassink Lewis bought 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $28.79 per share, for a total transaction of $86,370.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 13,800 shares in the company, valued at approximately $397,302. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.72% of the company’s stock.

Freeport-McMoRan Profile

Freeport-McMoRan Inc engages in the mining of mineral properties in North America, South America, and Indonesia. The company primarily explores for copper, gold, molybdenum, silver, and other metals, as well as oil and gas. Its assets include the Grasberg minerals district in Indonesia; Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita, and Miami in Arizona; Tyrone and Chino in New Mexico; and Henderson and Climax in Colorado, North America, as well as Cerro Verde in Peru and El Abra in Chile.

