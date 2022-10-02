Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FMS traded up $0.08 on Friday, hitting $14.04. 674,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 858,333. Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $13.69 and a 1-year high of $36.08. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $17.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.03.

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA

(Get Rating)

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.