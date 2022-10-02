Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 398,400 shares, an increase of 52.1% from the August 31st total of 262,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 935,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.4 days.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FMS. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 53,824 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,747,000 after buying an additional 516 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA by 54.0% during the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 376,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,211,000 after purchasing an additional 131,870 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $155,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $391,000. Finally, Wulff Hansen & CO. acquired a new position in Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA during the fourth quarter valued at $351,000. 5.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
FMS has been the topic of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $30.30 to $33.70 in a report on Monday, June 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €51.00 ($52.04) to €23.00 ($23.47) in a report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Berenberg Bank cut their price target on shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from €76.70 ($78.27) to €57.95 ($59.13) in a report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, UBS Group lowered shares of Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.83.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA (NYSE:FMS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.04). Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA had a return on equity of 6.70% and a net margin of 4.42%. The company had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 billion. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co. KGaA will post 1.64 EPS for the current year.
Fresenius Medical Care AG & Co KGaA provides dialysis care and related dialysis care services in Germany, North America, and internationally. It offers dialysis treatment and related laboratory and diagnostic services through a network of outpatient dialysis clinics; materials, training, and patient support services comprising clinical monitoring, follow-up assistance, and arranging for delivery of the supplies to the patient's residence; and dialysis services under contract to hospitals in the United States for the hospitalized end-stage renal disease (ESRD) patients and for patients suffering from acute kidney failure.
