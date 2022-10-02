Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc. (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $36.33.

Several research firms recently commented on FYBR. TheStreet raised shares of Frontier Communications Parent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Frontier Communications Parent from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Frontier Communications Parent in a research report on Friday, September 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Moffett Nathanson lowered their price target on shares of Frontier Communications Parent to $29.00 in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Silver Point Capital L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Frontier Communications Parent by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Silver Point Capital L.P. now owns 9,508,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,086,000 after buying an additional 287,000 shares during the period. Clear Sky Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $531,000. SPX Equities Gestao de Recursos Ltda bought a new stake in Frontier Communications Parent in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,512,000. Governors Lane LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Governors Lane LP now owns 972,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,909,000 after purchasing an additional 35,500 shares during the period. Finally, Clearfield Capital Management LP boosted its holdings in Frontier Communications Parent by 52.9% in the 4th quarter. Clearfield Capital Management LP now owns 1,223,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,092,000 after purchasing an additional 423,440 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.42% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ FYBR opened at $23.43 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $25.56 and its 200-day moving average is $25.69. The stock has a market cap of $5.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.02 and a beta of 0.83. Frontier Communications Parent has a twelve month low of $21.06 and a twelve month high of $35.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

Frontier Communications Parent (NASDAQ:FYBR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 5th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.45 billion. Frontier Communications Parent had a net margin of 7.98% and a return on equity of 10.42%. Frontier Communications Parent’s quarterly revenue was down 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Frontier Communications Parent will post 1.05 EPS for the current year.

Frontier Communications Parent, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides communications services for consumer and business customers in 25 states in the United States. It offers data and Internet, voice, video, and other services. The company was formerly known as Frontier Communications Corporation and changed its name to Frontier Communications Parent, Inc in April 2021.

