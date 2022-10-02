FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW) Short Interest Down 17.0% in September

FS Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 22,400 shares, a drop of 17.0% from the August 31st total of 27,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 41,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Insider Activity at FS Bancorp

In other news, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $625,070.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Joseph P. Zavaglia sold 5,200 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.36, for a total value of $163,072.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $228,300.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Robert B. Fuller sold 10,000 shares of FS Bancorp stock in a transaction on Monday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.42, for a total value of $304,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 20,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $625,070.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 10.64% of the company’s stock.

Get FS Bancorp alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCW Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 1.3% during the first quarter. TCW Group Inc. now owns 213,244 shares of the bank’s stock worth $6,611,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares in the last quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 3.2% during the first quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 24,770 shares of the bank’s stock worth $768,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 13.5% during the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,400 shares of the bank’s stock worth $260,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 77.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,603 shares of the bank’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 1,577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in FS Bancorp by 7.0% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 12,834 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after acquiring an additional 834 shares in the last quarter. 63.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FS Bancorp Trading Up 0.3 %

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com upgraded FS Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Raymond James lowered FS Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 7th.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSBW traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $27.26. The company had a trading volume of 11,645 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,579. FS Bancorp has a 12 month low of $27.05 and a 12 month high of $36.75. The company has a current ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock has a market cap of $210.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.53 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.57.

FS Bancorp (NASDAQ:FSBW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $29.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $28.20 million. FS Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 23.89%. On average, analysts predict that FS Bancorp will post 3.51 EPS for the current year.

FS Bancorp Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.93%. FS Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 22.10%.

FS Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FS Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for 1st Security Bank of Washington that provides banking and financial services to local families, local and regional businesses, and industry niches. The company operates in two segments, Commercial and Consumer Banking; and Home Lending. It offers various deposit instruments, including checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for FS Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FS Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.