FY2022 Earnings Forecast for Cargojet Inc. Issued By Cormark (TSE:CJT)

Cargojet Inc. (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Cormark reduced their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for Cargojet in a report released on Wednesday, September 28th. Cormark analyst D. Ocampo now anticipates that the company will earn $7.21 per share for the year, down from their prior estimate of $7.25. The consensus estimate for Cargojet’s current full-year earnings is $7.22 per share. Cormark also issued estimates for Cargojet’s Q3 2023 earnings at $1.82 EPS.

Cargojet (TSE:CJT – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported C$1.51 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts' consensus estimates of C$1.70 by C($0.19). The company had revenue of C$246.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts' expectations of C$236.20 million.

Cargojet Trading Down 3.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. CIBC reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$210.00 to C$203.00 in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Cargojet from C$287.00 to C$286.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Scotiabank increased their target price on Cargojet from C$190.00 to C$200.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TD Securities increased their price target on Cargojet from C$195.00 to C$200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, ATB Capital dropped their price target on Cargojet from C$230.00 to C$200.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Cargojet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of C$202.64.

TSE:CJT opened at C$111.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 70.77. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$138.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$146.94. Cargojet has a 52 week low of C$109.69 and a 52 week high of C$202.84. The company has a market cap of C$1.92 billion and a PE ratio of 10.13.

Cargojet Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 5th will be given a $0.286 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 19th. Cargojet’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.34%.

Insider Activity at Cargojet

In other Cargojet news, Director Jamie Bennett Porteous sold 730 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$153.49, for a total transaction of C$112,047.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$177,587.93.

About Cargojet



Cargojet Inc provides time sensitive overnight air cargo services in Canada. Its air cargo business activities include operation of domestic air cargo network services between fourteen cities in North America; and provision of dedicated aircraft to customers on an aircraft, crew, maintenance, and insurance (ACMI) basis operating between points in Canada, North and South America, and Europe.

See Also

