FY2023 EPS Estimates for Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of Newmont in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, September 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Lafemina now anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $2.97 for the year, up from their prior estimate of $2.96. The consensus estimate for Newmont’s current full-year earnings is $2.57 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Newmont’s FY2024 earnings at $3.80 EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $66.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Newmont from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Fundamental Research dropped their price objective on shares of Newmont from $79.52 to $63.91 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. National Bank Financial raised shares of Newmont from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Newmont from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, September 22nd. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Newmont presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.94.

Newmont Stock Performance

Shares of NEM stock opened at $42.03 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $43.64 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.30. Newmont has a 52 week low of $40.00 and a 52 week high of $86.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $33.36 billion, a PE ratio of 42.45 and a beta of 0.29. The company has a quick ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The basic materials company reported $0.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by ($0.14). Newmont had a return on equity of 9.13% and a net margin of 6.40%. The company had revenue of $3.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Newmont

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of NEM. LPL Financial LLC increased its position in Newmont by 8.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 292,311 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $18,129,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in Newmont by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 70,878 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,333,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the last quarter. Commerce Bank increased its position in Newmont by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 40,326 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after purchasing an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC increased its position in Newmont by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Bluefin Capital Management LLC now owns 9,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $558,000 after purchasing an additional 2,909 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Newmont by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 28,521 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,769,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Newmont

In other news, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $498,850.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 254,949 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,561,937.15. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other news, COO Robert D. Atkinson sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total value of $136,050.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,219,746.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.35, for a total transaction of $498,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 254,949 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,561,937.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.11% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th were issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 7th. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 222.22%.

Newmont Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2021, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 92.8 million ounces and land position of 62,800 square kilometers.

See Also

