G999 Price Hits $0.0018 on Top Exchanges (G999)

G999 (G999) traded 53.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 1st. G999 has a total market cap of $29.31 million and approximately $153,289.00 worth of G999 was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, G999 has traded 10.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One G999 coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0018 or 0.00000009 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.97 or 0.00087883 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00065615 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000575 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00031668 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00018397 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 17.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00001834 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000298 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002466 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00007820 BTC.

TerraClassicUSD (USTC) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0323 or 0.00000167 BTC.

G999 Coin Profile

G999 (CRYPTO:G999) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 1st, 2020. G999’s total supply is 16,652,189,440 coins. G999’s official Twitter account is @G999Blockchain and its Facebook page is accessible here. G999’s official website is g999main.net.

G999 Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “G999 uses peer-to-peer technology to operate with no central authority; managing transactions and the issuing of G999 is carried out collectively by the network.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as G999 directly using U.S. dollars.

