Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Galantas Gold Co. (OTCMKTS:GALKF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 601,000 shares, an increase of 44.2% from the August 31st total of 416,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 106,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 5.7 days.
Galantas Gold Price Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS:GALKF opened at $0.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.39 and its 200 day moving average is $0.41. Galantas Gold has a 52-week low of $0.26 and a 52-week high of $0.62.
About Galantas Gold
