Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Boosts Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC increased its position in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 557 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 12,818,815 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,885,776,000 after buying an additional 229,967 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10.4% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 12,135,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,793,340,000 after buying an additional 1,147,867 shares in the last quarter. TIAA FSB lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 4.5% in the first quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 5,875,056 shares of the company’s stock worth $865,881,000 after buying an additional 254,262 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 2.7% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 5,390,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,941,000 after purchasing an additional 143,564 shares during the period. Finally, Truist Financial Corp raised its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 5.1% during the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,943,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $730,557,000 after purchasing an additional 239,441 shares during the period.

Vanguard Value ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VTV stock traded down $1.51 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $123.48. 5,167,997 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,307,285. Vanguard Value ETF has a 52-week low of $123.27 and a 52-week high of $151.89. The business has a 50 day moving average of $135.93 and a 200-day moving average of $138.91.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

