Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Has $480,000 Stock Holdings in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC boosted its stake in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 34.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 19,710 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,008 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $480,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 38.9% during the first quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,429 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 64.5% during the first quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 0.5% during the second quarter. AM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 86,920 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $2,118,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Activest Wealth Management lifted its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 29.3% during the first quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,802 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Addison Capital Co raised its position in Enterprise Products Partners by 2.6% in the first quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 17,573 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $454,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 27.29% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

Enterprise Products Partners Price Performance

NYSE:EPD traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $23.78. 5,236,283 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,880,089. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.10 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.95. The company has a market cap of $51.82 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71 and a beta of 1.15. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 12-month low of $20.42 and a 12-month high of $28.65. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas producer reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $16.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.96 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 9.54% and a return on equity of 18.97%. Enterprise Products Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.51 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Enterprise Products Partners Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th were paid a $0.475 dividend. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 28th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Enterprise Products Partners’s payout ratio is currently 85.59%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 6,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $25.78 per share, with a total value of $167,570.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 113,941 shares in the company, valued at $2,937,398.98. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.