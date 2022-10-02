Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Purchases 91,200 Shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC grew its position in NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) by 97.4% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 184,840 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after buying an additional 91,200 shares during the period. NIKE comprises about 1.9% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in NIKE were worth $18,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in NIKE by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 107,022,020 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $14,400,882,000 after buying an additional 662,243 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 90,518,050 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $12,180,110,000 after purchasing an additional 553,087 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 9.0% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,040,233 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $2,427,495,000 after purchasing an additional 1,486,421 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of NIKE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,894,686,000. Finally, Capital International Investors grew its holdings in shares of NIKE by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,852,183 shares of the footwear maker’s stock valued at $1,475,513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,274,615 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.19% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have weighed in on NKE. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of NIKE from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $118.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, August 9th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $150.00 to $130.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 28th. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $140.00 to $132.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 14th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NIKE from $113.00 to $93.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of NIKE from $130.00 to $115.00 in a research report on Friday. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.19.

NIKE Stock Down 12.8 %

NKE traded down $12.21 during trading on Friday, hitting $83.12. 48,176,058 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,626,643. The company has a quick ratio of 1.84, a current ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The business’s 50 day moving average is $108.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $114.58. NIKE, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.50 and a fifty-two week high of $179.10. The stock has a market cap of $130.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 1.03.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 29th. The footwear maker reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.01. NIKE had a net margin of 11.96% and a return on equity of 37.59%. The firm had revenue of $12.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NIKE Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 6th will be paid a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 2nd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.47%. NIKE’s payout ratio is 34.56%.

NIKE declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Monday, June 27th that authorizes the company to buyback $18.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the footwear maker to reacquire up to 11% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Insider Transactions at NIKE

In other news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total value of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Matthew Friend sold 4,139 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $469,445.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 56,539 shares in the company, valued at $6,412,653.38. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO Andrew Campion sold 5,922 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.42, for a total transaction of $671,673.24. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 75,295 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,539,958.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 59,561 shares of company stock worth $6,374,094 in the last quarter. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About NIKE

(Get Rating)

NIKE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, markets, and sells men's, women's, and kids athletic footwear, apparel, equipment, and accessories worldwide. The company provides athletic and casual footwear, apparel, and accessories under the Jumpman trademark; and casual sneakers, apparel, and accessories under the Converse, Chuck Taylor, All Star, One Star, Star Chevron, and Jack Purcell trademarks.

