Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 109,140 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC decreased its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 52.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 100,661 shares of the company’s stock after selling 109,140 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC owned about 0.05% of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF worth $4,952,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCHO. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $274,000. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $379,000. Blossom Wealth Management increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Blossom Wealth Management now owns 11,046 shares of the company’s stock valued at $543,000 after acquiring an additional 337 shares in the last quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 213,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,481,000 after acquiring an additional 32,979 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Private Wealth Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 330.8% in the 2nd quarter. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. now owns 155,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,641,000 after acquiring an additional 119,288 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SCHO traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,641. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $48.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $48.14 and a twelve month high of $51.21.

