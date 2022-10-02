Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 14,293 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV – Get Rating) by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 214,924 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,293 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF makes up 1.7% of Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $16,504,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSV. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 172.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,141,894 shares of the company’s stock worth $923,000 after buying an additional 722,530 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 12.2% during the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 48,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,646,000 after buying an additional 5,255 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 384.1% during the 4th quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 966,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,116,000 after buying an additional 766,779 shares in the last quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 10,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cpwm LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth $4,699,000.

BSV stock traded down $0.12 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.82. 10,719,273 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,333,525. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $74.50 and a 12 month high of $81.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.29 and a 200 day simple moving average of $76.84.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

