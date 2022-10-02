Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 14,807 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lessened its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 251,862 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,807 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $12,616,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of JPST. Landmark Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $28,000. City Holding Co. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Fortitude Advisory Group L.L.C. bought a new stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 281 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Stock Performance

JPST stock traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.16. 5,172,913 shares of the company traded hands. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $50.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.16.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.