Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 25,036 Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC lowered its position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating) by 57.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,845 shares of the company’s stock after selling 25,036 shares during the period. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $59,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $115,000. Win Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 4th quarter worth $191,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF by 73.6% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,698 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after purchasing an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF in the 1st quarter worth $246,000.

Get Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF alerts:

Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF stock remained flat at $49.39 on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 512,611 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,401. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $49.56 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.64. Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF has a twelve month low of $49.38 and a twelve month high of $50.47.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF (NYSEARCA:GSY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Ultra Short Duration ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.