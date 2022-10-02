Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Sells 951 Shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC reduced its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 66,369 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 951 shares during the quarter. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $8,589,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Altium Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in 3M by 18.0% during the second quarter. Altium Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,836 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,179,000 after buying an additional 2,567 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.1% in the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 12,601 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,631,000 after buying an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 1,543 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $200,000 after buying an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 29.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 45,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,859,000 after buying an additional 10,407 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in 3M by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Schrum Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,903 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $505,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 64.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MMM traded down $1.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $110.50. The stock had a trading volume of 3,112,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,383,343. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $131.27 and its two-hundred day moving average is $138.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.47, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $62.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.43, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.99. 3M has a one year low of $110.39 and a one year high of $186.30.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.41 by $0.07. 3M had a return on equity of 39.11% and a net margin of 11.83%. The firm had revenue of $8.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.70 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.59 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that 3M will post 10.4 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 12th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 22nd were paid a $1.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 19th. This represents a $5.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.39%. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 83.24%.

In related news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total transaction of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,298,979.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, EVP Zoe L. Dickson sold 2,265 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.40, for a total transaction of $327,066.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 893 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $128,949.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 3,145 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.31, for a total value of $463,289.95. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,818 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,979.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 46,121 shares of company stock valued at $6,644,865. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of 3M from $136.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on 3M from $157.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on 3M from $126.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on 3M from $161.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $147.43.

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

