Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC Takes Position in BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK)

Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Get Rating) in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 983 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $599,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Savant Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 13.0% during the 2nd quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 1,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,132,000 after buying an additional 214 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,123 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $684,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Hengehold Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Hengehold Capital Management LLC now owns 4,799 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $2,923,000 after buying an additional 136 shares during the period. KCS Wealth Advisory grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 112.0% during the 2nd quarter. KCS Wealth Advisory now owns 2,315 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares during the period. Finally, FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 11.6% during the 2nd quarter. FORVIS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 538 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $328,000 after buying an additional 56 shares during the period. 76.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BLK stock traded down $13.64 during trading on Friday, reaching $550.28. The stock had a trading volume of 851,418 shares, compared to its average volume of 817,059. The company has a market capitalization of $82.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.51, a PEG ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $666.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $660.52. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. BlackRock, Inc. has a 1-year low of $549.56 and a 1-year high of $973.16.

BlackRock ( NYSE:BLK Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $7.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.94 by ($0.58). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.53 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.12% and a return on equity of 15.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $10.03 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that BlackRock, Inc. will post 33.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th were paid a $4.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 6th. This is a positive change from BlackRock’s previous dividend of $2.29. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio is 51.46%.

In other news, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total value of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now owns 226,680 shares in the company, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark Mccombe sold 1,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $739.79, for a total transaction of $1,006,114.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 21,106 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,614,007.74. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, President Robert Kapito sold 37,588 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $632.88, for a total transaction of $23,788,693.44. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 226,680 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,461,238.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 83,448 shares of company stock worth $55,259,953. 1.06% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on BLK shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of BlackRock from $720.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $830.00 to $710.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $902.00 to $729.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of BlackRock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of BlackRock from $801.00 to $773.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $804.46.

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

