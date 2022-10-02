Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Gartner, Inc. (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,430,000 shares, a growth of 25.4% from the August 31st total of 1,140,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 474,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Currently, 2.0% of the shares of the company are short sold.

IT traded down $1.98 during trading on Friday, reaching $276.69. 505,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 550,488. The company has a market cap of $21.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 2.76 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.79, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. Gartner has a 12-month low of $221.39 and a 12-month high of $368.99. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $291.40 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.06.

Gartner (NYSE:IT – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The information technology services provider reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.71. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.32 billion. Gartner had a net margin of 14.42% and a return on equity of 497.67%. Gartner’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $2.24 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Gartner will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Gartner from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Gartner from $305.00 to $345.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Gartner from $315.00 to $265.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Gartner from $265.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Gartner from $274.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.67.

In other Gartner news, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,359,462.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Anne Sutherland Fuchs sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $290.63, for a total value of $91,548.45. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,937 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,503,660.31. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jules Kaufman sold 4,136 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $291.48, for a total transaction of $1,205,561.28. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,359,462.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 23,640 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,015 over the last three months. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Gartner by 1.1% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,198,161 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,736,085,000 after purchasing an additional 102,709 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Gartner by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,446,779 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,917,660,000 after buying an additional 173,532 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Gartner by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,029,738 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $603,766,000 after buying an additional 342,228 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Gartner by 7.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,313,140 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $390,606,000 after acquiring an additional 89,707 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its position in Gartner by 0.5% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,260,904 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,925,000 after acquiring an additional 6,552 shares in the last quarter. 92.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Gartner, Inc operates as a research and advisory company in the United States, Canada, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research, Conferences, and Consulting. The Research segment delivers its research primarily through a subscription service that include on-demand access to published research content, data and benchmarks, and direct access to a network of research experts.

