Gemmer Asset Management LLC Acquires 285 Shares of iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) by 10.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,995 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 285 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Capital Investment Counsel Inc bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $31,000. MV Capital Management Inc. bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Costello Asset Management INC bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH traded down $1.71 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $219.26. The company had a trading volume of 2,366,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,530,370. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $244.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $246.30. iShares S&P 400 MidCap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $292.05.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

