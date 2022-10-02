Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $25.97 Million Position in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHM – Get Rating) by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 414,001 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,911 shares during the quarter. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF accounts for about 4.1% of Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF worth $25,970,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHM. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 706.6% during the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 124.9% during the fourth quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 877 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Chartist Inc. CA boosted its stake in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Chartist Inc. CA now owns 8,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $719,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares in the last quarter. Leisure Capital Management raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Leisure Capital Management now owns 33,637 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,705,000 after buying an additional 606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,141 shares of the company’s stock worth $655,000 after buying an additional 337 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of SCHM stock traded down $0.42 on Friday, hitting $60.53. The stock had a trading volume of 1,223,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 541,689. The business has a 50 day moving average of $67.69 and a 200 day moving average of $68.71. Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $60.10 and a 12-month high of $83.73.

