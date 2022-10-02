Gemmer Asset Management LLC Has $304,000 Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 93.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 964 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 14,895 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $304,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of MA. PrairieView Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the 1st quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares in the last quarter. Cordant Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 4th quarter worth about $39,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 2nd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth about $44,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Mastercard Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:MA traded down $2.43 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $284.34. 3,804,233 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,690,394. The stock has a market capitalization of $274.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.06. The business’s 50 day moving average is $332.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $338.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $281.69 and a one year high of $399.92.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a net margin of 46.49% and a return on equity of 143.35%. The company had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. Mastercard’s revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is 19.86%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently commented on MA shares. Mizuho raised their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on Mastercard from $450.00 to $400.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $472.00 target price on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $414.09.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

