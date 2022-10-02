Gemmer Asset Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC increased its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Get Rating) by 6.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,135 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 778 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF were worth $293,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 26.0% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 198,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,063,000 after acquiring an additional 41,068 shares during the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $377,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 10.6% in the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the last quarter. Betterment LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 41.4% in the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 91,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 26,873 shares during the period. Finally, Evanson Asset Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 87.9% in the 1st quarter. Evanson Asset Management LLC now owns 16,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,000 after purchasing an additional 7,649 shares during the period.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

NYSEARCA:DFAI traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $21.57. The company had a trading volume of 2,450,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 896,713. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 52 week low of $21.30 and a 52 week high of $30.43. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $25.42.

