Gemmer Asset Management LLC Purchases 13,461 Shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) by 105.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 26,281 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,461 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in PG&E were worth $262,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 66.0% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,135 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Burleson & Company LLC lifted its stake in PG&E by 118.1% during the 2nd quarter. Burleson & Company LLC now owns 3,691 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 1,999 shares in the last quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in PG&E by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 5,489 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 938 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elequin Capital LP bought a new position in PG&E during the 1st quarter valued at $67,000. 79.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get PG&E alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have weighed in on PCG. Barclays dropped their price objective on PG&E from $17.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of PG&E in a research report on Monday, June 13th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on PG&E from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on PG&E from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $16.40.

PG&E Stock Performance

PCG traded up $0.12 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $12.50. The stock had a trading volume of 353,648,774 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,277,618. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.73. PG&E Co. has a 1 year low of $9.53 and a 1 year high of $13.53. The stock has a market cap of $30.82 billion, a PE ratio of 208.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.51 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.01.

PG&E (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.05). PG&E had a return on equity of 10.56% and a net margin of 1.03%. The firm had revenue of $5.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.63 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that PG&E Co. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other PG&E news, CEO Patricia K. Poppe sold 83,330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.00, for a total value of $1,083,290.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 704,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,154,431. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

PG&E Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PG&E Corporation, through its subsidiary, Pacific Gas and Electric Company, engages in the sale and delivery of electricity and natural gas to customers in northern and central California, the United States. It generates electricity using nuclear, hydroelectric, fossil fuel-fired, fuel cell, and photovoltaic sources.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PG&E Co. (NYSE:PCG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PG&E Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PG&E and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.