Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,038 Shares of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:DFUS – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 91,598 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,038 shares during the period. Gemmer Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF worth $3,733,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DFUS. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 4th quarter worth $88,895,000. McLean Asset Management Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $33,198,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 16.5% during the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,425,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,958,000 after acquiring an additional 767,712 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 169.5% during the 1st quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 711,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,858,000 after acquiring an additional 447,274 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF by 102.9% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 834,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,898,000 after acquiring an additional 423,159 shares during the last quarter.

Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF Trading Down 1.3 %

DFUS stock traded down $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $38.82. 428,477 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 242,968. Dimensional U.S. Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.76 and a 52 week high of $52.22. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $43.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.07.

