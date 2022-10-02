Gemmer Asset Management LLC Sells 1,131 Shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO)

Gemmer Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHO – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,131 shares during the quarter. Gemmer Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF were worth $560,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of SCHO. Johnson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 5.8% in the first quarter. Johnson Financial Group LLC now owns 4,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $215,000 after buying an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Marin increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 0.7% in the first quarter. Bank of Marin now owns 36,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,819,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 4.2% in the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 6,427 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 1.2% in the first quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 21,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,088,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. increased its stake in Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF by 56.2% in the first quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 745 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the period.

Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF Stock Performance

SCHO stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $48.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,004,414 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,914,641. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.15. Schwab Short-Term U.S. Treasury ETF has a 1 year low of $48.14 and a 1 year high of $51.21.

