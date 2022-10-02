Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Buys 4,122 Shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) by 6.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 65,378 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,122 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Phillips 66 were worth $5,515,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the 4th quarter valued at about $276,446,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 11.0% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 35,037,013 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,026,848,000 after purchasing an additional 3,462,425 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 62.1% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,188,087 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $620,979,000 after purchasing an additional 2,753,700 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Phillips 66 by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 45,933,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,968,184,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Phillips 66 by 7.5% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,814,449 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,748,450,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206,083 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of PSX stock traded up $0.09 on Friday, reaching $80.72. 3,259,539 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,474,703. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $86.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $88.24. The company has a market capitalization of $38.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.95, a PEG ratio of 0.41 and a beta of 1.39. Phillips 66 has a twelve month low of $67.08 and a twelve month high of $111.28.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The oil and gas company reported $6.77 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.92 by $0.85. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 29.60%. The firm had revenue of $49.31 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.93 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 76.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Phillips 66 will post 16.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 18th were paid a $0.97 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 17th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.81%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 33.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen cut their target price on Phillips 66 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 20th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 21st. Wolfe Research lowered Phillips 66 from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on Phillips 66 from $95.00 to $113.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Phillips 66 from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 15th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Phillips 66 presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $106.73.

Phillips 66 Profile

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

