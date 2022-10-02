Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Grows Position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $4,962,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MCD. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in McDonald’s during the first quarter valued at $28,000. Conrad Siegel Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 1st quarter worth $37,000. Rational Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 60.6% in the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 159 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of McDonald’s by 70.6% in the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 203 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Activest Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of McDonald’s in the 2nd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.27% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on MCD. KeyCorp lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on McDonald’s from $285.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Cowen lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $275.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on McDonald’s from $314.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered McDonald’s from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $263.00 to $259.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $284.36.

McDonald’s Stock Performance

Shares of McDonald’s stock traded down $3.66 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $230.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,629,346 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,680,157. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $256.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $250.11. McDonald’s Co. has a 12-month low of $217.68 and a 12-month high of $271.15. The company has a market cap of $169.76 billion, a PE ratio of 28.42, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.57.

McDonald’s (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The fast-food giant reported $2.55 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.45 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 129.90% and a net margin of 25.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that McDonald’s Co. will post 9.83 earnings per share for the current year.

McDonald’s Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently 67.98%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total value of $1,188,090.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other McDonald’s news, Chairman Enrique Hernandez, Jr. sold 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $264.02, for a total transaction of $1,188,090.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Ian Frederick Borden sold 5,320 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $265.00, for a total value of $1,409,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,889,715. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,191 shares of company stock worth $5,250,365. Corporate insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

About McDonald’s

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

