Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Has $4.53 Million Stock Holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 6.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 110,890 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,375 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $4,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Parkside Investments LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Sierra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter worth $29,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF during the first quarter valued at about $34,000.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

VEA stock traded down $0.18 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $36.36. 28,723,755 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,991,707. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 52 week low of $35.97 and a 52 week high of $53.04. The business has a 50-day moving average of $40.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.05.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VEA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.