Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 11,292 Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Get Rating) by 6.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,299 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,292 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for about 0.7% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 26th largest position. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $13,228,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 8,927,261 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,272,000 after buying an additional 319,294 shares during the period. Cowa LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 6,644.7% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 6,270,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,059,000 after buying an additional 6,177,351 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 7.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 5,501,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $434,050,000 after buying an additional 367,303 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 23.5% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,733,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,460,000 after buying an additional 900,581 shares during the period. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 34.3% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 4,728,541 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,034,000 after buying an additional 1,208,502 shares during the period.

Shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF stock traded down $0.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $66.43. 3,515,937 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,237,352. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.14 and a 200-day simple moving average of $74.95. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $66.34 and a 52 week high of $82.47.

