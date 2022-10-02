Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Purchases 571 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,095 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 571 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $5,387,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.9% in the second quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,445 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $554,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the period. HM Payson & Co. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 6,635 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $1,716,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. grew its holdings in FedEx by 0.3% in the first quarter. Benson Investment Management Company Inc. now owns 15,525 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,592,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in FedEx by 1.6% in the first quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 3,125 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, 1ST Source Bank grew its holdings in shares of FedEx by 1.9% during the first quarter. 1ST Source Bank now owns 2,722 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $630,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

FedEx Price Performance

FDX stock traded down $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $148.47. The company had a trading volume of 3,642,581 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,591,477. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 1.38. FedEx Co. has a 1 year low of $141.92 and a 1 year high of $266.79. The company has a market capitalization of $38.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $207.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $213.63.

FedEx Announces Dividend

FedEx ( NYSE:FDX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 22nd. The shipping service provider reported $3.44 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.14 by ($1.70). FedEx had a return on equity of 20.95% and a net margin of 3.79%. The company had revenue of $23.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.37 EPS. FedEx’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that FedEx Co. will post 15.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be paid a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.97%.

Insider Activity

In other FedEx news, Director Vincenzo J. Vena acquired 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The stock was bought at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 1,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $304,803. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total transaction of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 54,916 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,337,977.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Vincenzo J. Vena purchased 900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $230.04 per share, with a total value of $207,036.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,325 shares in the company, valued at $304,803. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock valued at $11,199,898. Corporate insiders own 8.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a report on Friday, September 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of FedEx from $300.00 to $240.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 16th. Loop Capital cut shares of FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $339.00 to $202.00 in a report on Friday, September 16th. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of FedEx from $320.00 to $240.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a $190.00 price objective on shares of FedEx in a research report on Monday, September 26th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, FedEx currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $215.50.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

