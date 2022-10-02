Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF (BATS:USMV – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 418,764 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,907 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF makes up about 1.5% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF were worth $29,757,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SouthState Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 32.7% during the 1st quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 47,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,710,000 after acquiring an additional 11,790 shares during the period. Rather & Kittrell Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $41,000. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 25.6% in the first quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 14,371 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,092,000 after acquiring an additional 2,932 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF by 3.5% during the first quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 61,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,741,000 after purchasing an additional 2,089 shares in the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

Shares of BATS USMV traded down $0.77 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $66.10. 11,786,925 shares of the stock traded hands. iShares MSCI USA Min Vol Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.44 and a twelve month high of $55.45. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $72.99.

