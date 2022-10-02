Geneos Wealth Management Inc. Sells 6,413 Shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 446,851 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,413 shares during the period. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF comprises about 1.0% of Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest holding. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF were worth $21,243,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 178,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,638,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the period. Peterson Wealth Services grew its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 29.2% in the 1st quarter. Peterson Wealth Services now owns 7,531 shares of the company’s stock worth $365,000 after buying an additional 1,702 shares during the last quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. increased its position in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 40.3% during the 1st quarter. WBH Advisory Inc. now owns 8,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $388,000 after buying an additional 2,324 shares in the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV raised its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.0% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 217,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,541,000 after buying an additional 8,334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mattern Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 18.3% in the first quarter. Mattern Capital Management LLC now owns 6,013 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 929 shares in the last quarter.

ISTB stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $46.10. 732,378 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,798. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.55. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $45.56 and a 1 year high of $51.06.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 2nd were paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 1st. This is a positive change from iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.08. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

