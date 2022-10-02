General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Shares Sold by JNBA Financial Advisors

JNBA Financial Advisors lessened its stake in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 681 shares during the period. JNBA Financial Advisors’ holdings in General Mills were worth $1,061,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GIS. Eaton Vance Management increased its holdings in General Mills by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 346,497 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,565,000 after purchasing an additional 24,876 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $205,000. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of General Mills by 41.5% in the fourth quarter. Capital Group Private Client Services Inc. now owns 411,399 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,720,000 after acquiring an additional 120,682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lindenwold Advisors acquired a new position in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,515,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Dana M. Mcnabb sold 10,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.16, for a total value of $837,226.88. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,884 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,565.44. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 15,685 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.25, for a total transaction of $1,180,296.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 38,085 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,865,896.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 79,661 shares of company stock valued at $6,264,763 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

General Mills Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of General Mills stock traded down $1.10 during trading on Friday, hitting $76.61. 4,100,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,465,630. The stock has a market cap of $45.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $76.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $72.47. General Mills, Inc. has a 12-month low of $59.90 and a 12-month high of $81.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.60 and a quick ratio of 0.35.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 21st. The company reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.11. General Mills had a net margin of 15.13% and a return on equity of 23.87%. The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. General Mills’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that General Mills, Inc. will post 4.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 1st. Investors of record on Monday, October 10th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 6th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.47%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have commented on GIS shares. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $82.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of General Mills from $81.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, General Mills presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $76.83.

General Mills Profile

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

Further Reading

