Genesis Vision Hits Market Cap of $343,836.00 (GVT)

Genesis Vision (GVT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 2nd. Genesis Vision has a total market cap of $343,836.00 and $153.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genesis Vision coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0780 or 0.00000411 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded 3.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Genesis Vision Profile

Genesis Vision was first traded on October 15th, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,409,907 coins. The official website for Genesis Vision is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Genesis Vision Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Genesis Vision is a private trust fund management. GVT is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that serves as currency in Genesis Vision's ecosystem. It is used for all investment operations and profit distributions.”

