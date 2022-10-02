Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS) Short Interest Update

Genius Brands International, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNUS – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 35,470,000 shares, a decline of 7.2% from the August 31st total of 38,210,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,940,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 12.1 days. Currently, 11.9% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Institutional Trading of Genius Brands International

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 30.4% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 97,012 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after acquiring an additional 22,609 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 15.2% during the first quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 115,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 15,200 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 58.5% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 192,779 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after acquiring an additional 71,149 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in Genius Brands International by 9.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,088,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,390,000 after acquiring an additional 1,322,122 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Genius Brands International during the first quarter worth about $416,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.76% of the company’s stock.

Genius Brands International Stock Performance

Shares of GNUS stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $0.60. 769,959 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,070,860. The company has a market cap of $190.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.17 and a beta of 1.78. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.77. Genius Brands International has a 1 year low of $0.51 and a 1 year high of $2.32.

Genius Brands International Company Profile

Genius Brands International ( NASDAQ:GNUS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 17th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $22.12 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.98 million. Genius Brands International had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 215.87%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Genius Brands International will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current year.

Genius Brands International, Inc, a content and brand management company, creates and licenses multimedia content for toddlers to tweens worldwide. The company offers Rainbow Rangers, an animated series about the adventures of seven magical girls; Llama Llama, an animated series; SpacePop is a music and fashion driven animated property; Thomas Edison's Secret Lab, a STEM-based comedy adventure series; and Warren Buffet's Secret Millionaire's Club, an animated series for kids.

