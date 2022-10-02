Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Shares Bought by LVW Advisors LLC

LVW Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) by 23.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 20,711 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,982 shares during the quarter. LVW Advisors LLC’s holdings in Genmab A/S were worth $673,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 39,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $569,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 84,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,352,000 after buying an additional 5,113 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 1,209,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,844,000 after buying an additional 12,587 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sentinel Trust Co. LBA purchased a new position in shares of Genmab A/S in the fourth quarter valued at $219,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Genmab A/S alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

GMAB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Genmab A/S from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 31st. SVB Leerink lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 11th. HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $49.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 22nd. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Genmab A/S in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $34.73 price objective for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Genmab A/S from $29.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Genmab A/S currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $547.62.

Genmab A/S Price Performance

GMAB opened at $32.13 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 0.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average of $33.92. Genmab A/S has a 12 month low of $26.19 and a 12 month high of $47.28.

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $452.86 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $435.40 million. Genmab A/S had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 38.42%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genmab A/S will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Genmab A/S Profile

(Get Rating)

Genmab A/S develops antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases primarily in Denmark. The company markets DARZALEX, a human monoclonal antibody for the treatment of patients with multiple myeloma (MM); teprotumumab for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; ofatumurnab, a human monoclonal antibody to treat chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL) and multiple sclerosis; and Amivantamab for advanced or metastatic gastric or esophageal cancer and NSCLC.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GMAB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Genmab A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmab A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.